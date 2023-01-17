Concordia parish kidnapping suspect arrested in Mississippi

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been arrested in regard to a kidnapping that took place in the parish.

A Facebook post made by CPSO says on Jan. 16, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., CPSO deputies took a report from a person who claimed to witness a woman being taken at gunpoint against her will.

CPSO says that investigators were able to locate both the suspect and victim around 6 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was spotted and stopped in Wilkinson County, Miss.

Sasha Carter, 28, of Woodville, Miss., was arrested on a charge of second-degree kidnapping.

The victim was transported to safety.

Sheriff Hedrick says he wants to thank the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Woodville Police Department for helping in the incident.

