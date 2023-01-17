62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

Latest News

White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House works on defense of incomplete Biden documents
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, en Atlanta, el domingo 15 de...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure