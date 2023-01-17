3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery

By Kaitlin Johnson and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray news) - Three people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas.

According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

All personnel on site have been accounted for, and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention, the city of Borger said in a social media post.

Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.
Three people were injured in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex on Tuesday.(viewer)

The fire is still active, and crews are working to stabilize the situation.

Officials said that there’s no immediate threat to nearby areas.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

Latest News

Mayor says shootings were indeed politically motivated.
Failed candidate facing shooting charges
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
LIVE: Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, en Atlanta, el domingo 15 de...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the...
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest