ULM participates in MLK day of service

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Various organizations joined forces at ULM on Jan. 16, 2023, for its annual MLK day of service.

Staff, students, and community members donated three truckloads of items to the Salvation Army to help replenish goods after the holiday season.

“There’s a quote that Dr. Martin Luther King is accredited for, ‘service is the rent we pay for being a citizen,’ in this case, Monroe, so if we want to be part of making Monroe a better place day for everybody, community service is the way to go,” said the executive director of ULM’s Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

Greek life organizations, Ochsner LSU Health, and J.S. Clark Elementary donated items as well.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.