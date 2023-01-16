MLK Day parade in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Monroe.

Dr. Reverend John Russell from the Martin Luther King Foundation of Ouachita Parish joined us to talk about the upcoming events the Martin Luther King foundation of Ouachita Parish is putting on.

The Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin today, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. The parade will start at Wossman High School and end at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

Russell said there will be a reception. For anyone that wants to eat, the reception is expected to begin at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Dr. K.C. Wade’s guest speaker is expected to make his speech.

Dr. Russell said there will be academic events for the children and an essay contest with four categories:

Kindergarten-2nd grade.

3rd grade-5th grade.

6th grade-8th grade.

9th grade-12th grade.

