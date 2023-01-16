Mississippi man accused of online solicitation of a minor in NELA

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in Brandon, Miss. accused of online solicitation by pretending to be a minor.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, during the first week of January.

According to Sheriff Hedrick with CPSO, Taylor was using a fake name to communicate with underage children.

CPSO says Taylor took on a father-daughter role claiming to be the daughter and engaged in conversation about sexual activity with a member of the Cyber Crime Unit who he thought was a child.

Sheriff Hedrick says Taylor then requested the “child” send him lewd photos and asked to meet to “take the child shopping.”

CPSO was able to identify Taylor through phone records and found he was living in Brandon, Ms.

Cyber crime detectives got in touch with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the information on Taylor.

RCSO obtained a warrant and arrested Taylor on Jan. 15 on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

