Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said.

The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is standard protocol. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the shooting officers were responding to.

Lafayette police first responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Guilbeau Road, around 12:20 a.m., according to State Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen.

Lafayette police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said arriving officers found a person with a single gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to a hospital.

The officers saw a vehicle drive by at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop, Gossen said. When the vehicle entered the 400 block of Marilyn Drive, the two occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers tracked one of the suspects using a police dog.

“During the course of police interactions with the subject, a male sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” Gossen said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis is accused by the MPD of terrorizing.
Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

Madison Brooks
LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in...
Mississippi man accused of online solicitation of a minor in NELA