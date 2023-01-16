City of Monroe helps youth plan future through MLK Day Youth Resource Fair

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s AmeriCorps program held an MLK Day Youth Resource Fair inside the gym at Powell Community Center Monday morning.

The fair lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023, and offered teens and young adults the chance to learn about financial planning from financial counselors.

In addition, the fair presented resources through local agencies that cater to the youth community such as the Christopher Youth Center, OIC of Ouachita, Inc. and Ivy Merit Foundation, Inc. Attendees rotated among vendor tables to receive financial advice from counselors and learn about employment opportunities at Checkers in south Monroe, City of Monroe Community Affairs office and AmeriCorps.

Volunteers who were on-site to work with the youth included the Eta Chi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana and keynote speaker, Monroe City Court Judge, Aisha Clark for Division C.

The fair was open to ages 15 to 24. Ellen Hill, Department Head for Planning and Urban Development for the City of Monroe says, they are going to hire 16 young adults through their AmeriCorps program to work at the community centers across the city this summer.

