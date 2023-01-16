BBB: Preventing used car scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Tax season is approaching, and scammers are plotting to take your money. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers of one of the biggest tax season scams, selling used cars.

Deal said when purchasing a used car, there are rules you must follow. She said to make sure you know the FTC used car rule.

The FTC used car rule ensures that you know used cars are required to have a buyer guide attached. She said if you’re at a dealership and the car does not have a buyer’s guide, do not purchase it.

Deal also informed the viewers that when buying a car, you’ll be asked to sign an agreement explaining whether the car has an implied or implied warranty or an actual warranty.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.