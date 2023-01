MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM men’s basketball hosted Texas State in its last game of a season-long four game homestand. Behind Jamari Blackmon’s game-high 24 points, the Warhawks rally to beat the Bobcats, 61-58. ULM sweeps the season series and improve to 4-2 in Sun Belt play.

