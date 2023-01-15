NELA organizations gather to support mothers for LA Life March 2023 in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hundreds of people from various organizations in northeast Louisiana gathered at First West Baptist Church - West Monroe Campus for the Louisiana Life March Sunday afternoon.

This year’s theme was ‘Everyone Deserves a Birthday.’ Supporters formed near the church to support moms and soon-to-be moms on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Before the march started near the purple lot at the church, the event kicked off with a short program.

The march ended at the Anna Gray Noe Park in Monroe, where supporters prayed and shared inspirational testimonies.

