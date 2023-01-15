Louisiana Tech men’s basketball falls to UAB

Bulldogs lose to Blazers, 81-74
Bulldogs lose to Blazers, 81-74.
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech hosted UAB for a rematch of last season’s Conference USA title game, and again the Blazers beat the Bulldogs, 81-74. Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis combined for 50 points, but UAB ended the game on a 19-4 run to secure the victory. After giving away a new car at halftime, La Tech legend and NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone said, “I think they are just going to get better and better.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis is accused by the MPD of terrorizing.
Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing
Teen boy arrested after making threats toward Ouachita Parish schools
A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.
Child killed in rear-end crash
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since Julia Vogel's body was found in Morehouse Parish.
Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects

Latest News

Warhawks beat Bobcats, 61-58
ULM men’s basketball completes comeback win over Texas State
Tigers and Lady Tigers improve to 3-1 in SWAC play
Grambling basketball sweeps Florida A&M at home
Warhawks beat Panthers, 66-58
ULM defeats Georgia State, starts Sun Belt play 3-0 for first time in 16 years
Warhawks begin conference games with two road wins.
ULM men’s basketball celebrates 2-0 start in Sun Belt play