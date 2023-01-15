Louisiana Tech men’s basketball falls to UAB

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech hosted UAB for a rematch of last season’s Conference USA title game, and again the Blazers beat the Bulldogs, 81-74. Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis combined for 50 points, but UAB ended the game on a 19-4 run to secure the victory. After giving away a new car at halftime, La Tech legend and NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone said, “I think they are just going to get better and better.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.