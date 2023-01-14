Wossman wins five straight after beating Bossier, Bulldogs get the sweep on Sterlington, Lincoln Prep beats St. Frederick on the road

Lady Wildcats also roll past Bossier (68-14)
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman remains hot after being Bossier, 74-65. This weeks Aaron’s Ace, Antron Mason II, drops 32 points on the Bearkats. Both lady and men Carroll teams get the sweep on Sterlington. Lincoln Prep having a sneaky good season, they roll into Monroe and beat St. Frederick, 61-47.

