Monroe police search for man accused of attempted manslaughter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department asks the public for help in locating a wanted suspect.

Jeremiah Coleman is accused of attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery, domestic abuse, aggravated assault, aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property.

MPD says there is an arrest warrant issued for Coleman.

If anyone has information on Coleman’s whereabouts, MPD asks that you contact them at (318)-329-2600 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

