Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since a California woman’s body was found in Morehouse Parish.

Julia Vogel’s death was ruled a homicide. One of her childhood friends said she doesn’t go one day without thinking, ‘who killed Julia?’

“When she was younger, she was just fun, and mischievous, and loved animals, especially horses,” said Heather Kantor, a childhood friend of Vogel. “She was a good, good person, the kindest, most loyal friend. I don’t know how she got there, but I want to find out.”

On Jan. 15, 2013, 36-year-old Vogel’s body was found in a ditch north of I-20 in Morehouse Parish. According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, her cause of death was strangulation.

“She was incarcerated in Texas prior to us finding her, a week or two ... not sure the time frame off the top of my head, was released in Texas, and then we found her on Jan. 15th,″ explained Chief Criminal Investigator at the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, James Mardis.

Mardis said in 20213, deputies tracked her movements along I-20 through surveillance video. Vogel was last seen on camera in the Minden area with an unknown white male.

“It’s a hard case because she’s not from here, she has no connections here, she knows no one here and most people are killed by an acquaintance ... and you have a lead, here you have no lead cause she has no connection to Northeast Louisiana at all,” explained Mardis.

Mardis said the case is at a dead end and investigators have not had a lead in 10 years, which means no people of interest and no suspects.

Kantor said she was good friends with Vogel growing up, but they eventually lost touch after high school.

“When she reached out those last few times, we didn’t respond, because it had been going on and on, okay she’s homeless, we don’t know what she’s buying do we want to keep giving money and we looked the other way. And it definitely weighs on me,” said Kantor.

10 years later, Kantor wishes things were different and wants justice for Julia Vogel.

“My wish for Julia is someone remembers something they saw or heard and they speak up, even if it’s a tiny piece of information, that it’s what police need to bring the case back to life and find who did this,” explained Kantor.

If you have any information, whether it be new or old, you are asked to call Crimestoppers or the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office.

