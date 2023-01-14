Final day of Ag Expo 2023 ends Saturday afternoon

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 Ag Expo ended Saturday afternoon at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.

The expo promoted agricultural resources available around the ArkLaMiss throughout the weekend.

Kelly Coleman, who’s the Branch Manager of Southern AgCredit in Ruston, says agriculture is northeast Louisiana’s greatest natural resource such as livestock, timber and row crop production. The expo offered a weekend of education to the consumer and to the grower. A vendor on site at the expo, David Prince of Crystal Clear Signs in Mississippi, introduced a way for farmers outside city limits to remain safe while residing and working in areas with limited lights.

“I sell the yard signs that have reflective numbers on them,” says Prince. “Especially out in the country. There are no lights out there or anything -- and for emergency services, it really helps out: 911, ambulance, fire department, police.”

The Ag Expo is an annual event open to all ages to enjoy. The expo began Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 and finished Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 4 p.m.

