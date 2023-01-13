ULM’s comeback falls short against the Ragin’ Cajuns

Jordan Brown (ULL) finished with a game high 21 points
By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was only fitting that the 2,000th game in ULM men’s basketball history was against ULL. The Ragin’ Cajuns have came out on top in the last three matchups against the Warhawks. In this matchup, ULL jumped out to a unbelievable start, they were up 19 to 2 just four minutes in. ULM was able to slowly claw their way back into the game and cut the lead to only 7 at point. Ultimately, ULL was too much for the Warhawks to handle. (86-73)

