ULM’s comeback falls short against the Ragin’ Cajuns

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was only fitting that the 2,000th game in ULM men’s basketball history was against ULL. The Ragin’ Cajuns have came out on top in the last three matchups against the Warhawks. In this matchup, ULL jumped out to a unbelievable start, they were up 19 to 2 just four minutes in. ULM was able to slowly claw their way back into the game and cut the lead to only 7 at point. Ultimately, ULL was too much for the Warhawks to handle. (86-73)

