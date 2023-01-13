ULM awarded over $2.5 million in federal funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Northeast Louisiana has seen many types of weather disasters in the past few years.

“The Gulf Coast has been impacted pretty heavily with hurricanes in the last few years, " said Jennifer Whited, the University of Louisiana Monroe’s School Of Allied Health director.

Students have seen firsthand how these disasters can put communities in distress.

“Types of weather impacts we see from flooding, hurricanes, severe and hazardous weather, " said Todd Murphy, a professor at the ULM School of Atmospheric Science.

During these events, many people who had to leave their homes quickly needed medical and prescription assistance.

“Evacuations that occurred because of hurricanes, and so we recently were doing, the community was doing its best to meet the needs of evacuees,” said Whited.

As a result, several ULM students who worked at hurricane refugee camps saw a need and entered their Mobilized Aid and Disaster Relief for Emergencies, or MADRE, into the Pelican Cup competition.

This caught the attention of Congresswoman Julia Letlow, who helped secure a $500,000 grant to support evacuation centers.

“It provides an opportunity for them to have access to their medicine that they would not have, especially if they’re here for a much for a long time,” said Whited.

The MADRE unit will also be used to provide health access for underserved communities while it’s not being used for disasters.

A second project, which will set up what’s known as mesonets, also received federal funding of $2,000,000.

“So the Mesonet can help our Weather Service offices better know and pinpoint where some of the stronger storms might be,” said Murphy.

A network of 50 to 100 Mesonets with instruments gathering weather data will be set across Louisiana.

“We can get the Mesonet data into our weather models, and so maybe it will help to issue better forecasts for the regions across Louisiana,” said Murphy.

This network will help ensure that communities get more advanced warnings.

“To get the public, better information to allow them to seek shelter to know where flooding is actually happening or where it might happen in the future,” said Murphy.

The mesonet project will have multiple sites up by this time next year.

The MADRE project hopes to be running by the 2024 hurricane season.

