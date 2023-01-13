Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Curtis Lee Lewis is accused of falsely complaining of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on Jan. 1, 2023.

MPD says an arrest warrant for terrorizing has been obtained for Lewis.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts can contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

