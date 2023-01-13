Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony in their honor on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Stefanie Dazio and Krysta Fauria
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Lisa Marie Presley is dead at 54. Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day. A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley was a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

