LA Tech hosts ribbon cutting for Tolliver hall renovations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate the renovations of Tolliver Hall being completed.

Tolliver Hall served as a dining hall in the 1930s and now has new food services and study spaces. Vice President of Student Advancement Dr. Dickie Crawford says the University and its students collaborated on the new look.

Ethan Jeffus, a junior at Louisiana Tech and member of the Student Government Association says he thinks the renovations will help highlight the best aspects of the University for future students.

“The culture is integrated into every aspect of this building. Through the colors, through the wording, our alma mater statement that’s on the wall. All of the Tech culture that’s been integrated into the renovation of Tolliver Hall definitely makes me like this space the most,” Jeffus says.

Crawford says the historic building is where many alumni have some of their fondest memories. He expects more students to make new memories in the same building.

“Every recruiting visit on this campus comes through this facility, so every future student and parent gets to see this facility, so we want to draw more students here. But also it’s a great place for our students that are here to hangout, to study, to meet new students. All over a meal,” Crawford says.

Abigail Raley, a senior at the university thinks these renovations will show people the tight-knit community they have to offer at Tech.

“For alumni and current students, it’s really cool because even if you have like a son and a dad that have gone to Tech they can kind of connect on that level,” says Raley. “Hopefully it’ll draw people closer. Hopefully the friendliness and the loving community that they see will also make it enjoyable.”

