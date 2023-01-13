How to celebrate: Events happening around NELA to mark MLK, Jr. Day 2023

Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday that marks the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

It is observed on the third Monday of every January. This year, MLK Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. MLK Jr.’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, 1929.

Read below for a list to see how NELA is celebrating this day:

  • Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
    • Ouachita Parish
      • MLK Jr. Day parade in Monroe - Will begin at Wossman High School at 9:00 a.m. and end at La. Purchase Gardens and Zoo
      • MLK Jr. Day Youth Resource Fair - Monroe City and AmeriCorps present a youth resource fair with summer job opportunities, free lunch and door prizes. The event is for ages 15-24 years and is at the Powell Community Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
      • Ouachita Council on Aging MLK Jr. Day - There will be praise dancers, poetry, music and readings. The event will be at the Carolyn Rose Strauss Sr. Center beginning at 10:30 a.m.
      • MLK Jr. Day of Service at ULM - The University of Louisiana Monroe will participate in the annual MLK Day of Service. Faculty, staff, students and community partners are invited to assist in sorting and packaging donations made to The Salvation Army of NELA. This will be at the ULM Activity Center from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
    • Adams County, Miss.
      • MLK Jr. parade in Natchez - The parade will include dance troops, motorcycle riders, three bands and more. It will begin on North Broadway, go to Franklin St. and MLK St., then end on Minor St. in Natchez. The parade starts at 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
    • Ouachita Parish
      • 44th Annual MLK Jr. Birthday Salute - The City of Monroe salutes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a presentation. The speaker is Dr. Corey Wiggins, federal co-chair of Delta Regional Authority. This event will be at the Jack Howard Theater at 10 a.m.

