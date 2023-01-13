Elderly man found dead under suspicious circumstances; grandson arrested as suspect

Dalton Robinson, 25
Dalton Robinson, 25
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, Shreveport Police Department was called to a house on the 400 block of Washington Street on reports of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers found an elderly man with severe head trauma.

Dalton Robinson, 25, was arrested later the same day for suspected involvement in the murder of his grandfather. Detectives believe the victim had been beaten to death by Robinson.

An elderly man was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
An elderly man was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

A warrant was obtained for Robinson’s arrest and he was taken into custody at around 7 p.m. in west Shreveport. He was taken and booked into the Shreveport City Jail for second-degree murder.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

