City of Monroe honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with birthday salute

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The City of Monroe is giving a birthday salute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the City of Monroe is hosting the 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute. The theme is “Together We Can Be THE Dream.”

It’s happening inside the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theatre at the Monroe Civic Center.

Michelli Martin, the media relations director for the City of Monroe, said the event will be free of charge. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Corey Wiggins, Federal Co-Chair of the Delta Regional Authority.

Martin said there will be performances by the Grambling State Choir, the duo of Willia Haze and councilwoman Kema Dawson.

The City of Monroe will be continuing with the tradition that was started years ago with the presentation of the James Sharp, Jr. Justice Award, the B. D. Robinson Unity Award, the W. L. “Jack” Howard Public Service Award, the Nashall “Shack” Harris Humanitarian Award, the Morris Henry Carroll Education Award, the Lillie “Granny” Goins Community Service Award and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Trailblazer Award.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.