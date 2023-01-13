Child killed in rear-end crash

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Interstate 40 at the 284-mile marker in Crittenden County.

Alexandria Burks, 24, of West Memphis was eastbound when her Lincoln MKZ ran out of fuel and stalled in the right lane of traffic.

According to the crash report, a 2016 Chevy Cruze struck the Lincoln’s rear, injuring Burks and three of her passengers, including 32-year-old Lemeisia Warren of West Memphis and two children.

One of the children was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where he later died.

ASP did not identify the other driver.

