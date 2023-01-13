Child killed in rear-end crash

A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.
A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Interstate 40 at the 284-mile marker in Crittenden County.

Alexandria Burks, 24, of West Memphis was eastbound when her Lincoln MKZ ran out of fuel and stalled in the right lane of traffic.

According to the crash report, a 2016 Chevy Cruze struck the Lincoln’s rear, injuring Burks and three of her passengers, including 32-year-old Lemeisia Warren of West Memphis and two children.

One of the children was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where he later died.

ASP did not identify the other driver.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen boy arrested after making threats toward Ouachita Parish schools
(File)
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54
The vacant house fire happened this morning, Jan. 12, 2023.
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

Latest News

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Xan John announces his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.
Xan John announces candidacy for governor
Image of Martin Luther King Jr.
How to celebrate: Events happening around NELA to mark MLK, Jr. Day 2023
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Ludacris, Wu-Tang among 2023 Jazz Fest performances
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Ludacris, Wu-Tang among 2023 Jazz Fest performances