Arrest made as search for missing Oklahoma girl continues

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.(Source: NCMEC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — Oklahoma authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl say they have arrested a caretaker of the child for investigation of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement late Thursday.

The bureau said the arrest is related to the ongoing search for Athena Brownfield, who was first reported missing on Tuesday from her home in Cyril, about 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Oklahoma City.

A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside Adams’ home on Monday afternoon and alerted Cyril police. Authorities later determined Athena was missing. The girls were in the care of Adams and her husband, and Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody, the bureau said Wednesday.

The bureau released no additional information about Adams’ arrest, and it was not immediately known if she had an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities said they believe Athena was wearing a hoodie with a butterfly design when she went missing.

The bureau said it was working with other law enforcement agencies and volunteers in the search, which included using a helicopter and a specially trained ground team as well as reviewing surveillace video from around Cyril. It said agents were following up on tips coming from Oklahoma and other states.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen boy arrested after making threats toward Ouachita Parish schools
(File)
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019 after a car crash and being beaten...
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
The vacant house fire happened this morning, Jan. 12, 2023.
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
Farmerville police make arrest in Union Villa Apartments burglaries

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South
Time is running out to enroll in ACA coverage for 2023.
Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Russia says it took Soledar; Ukraine denies its capture
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Justice Dept. enters political fray with 2 special counsels