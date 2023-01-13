Adopt a Pet: Meet Lulu!

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Lulu! She’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela says Lulu is a sweet and gentle dog and gets along with other dogs. She’s also not fixed.

Unfortunately, Lulu’s owners passed away a couple of weeks ago, and no one in the family can take her in.

She’s up for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OPAS. If you’re interested in adding Lulu to your family, adoption fees are $70 cash.

Smith also informed Goodmorning Arklamiss that PAWS is preparing for its annual Krewe of Paws Pet Mardi Gras Parade. She said there will be all sorts of animals in the parade. The event will be on Feb. 11, and the theme this year is a general Mardi Gras theme.

She also mentioned that Paws is looking for sponsors and participants, if you’re interested you can check out paws.org or their Facebook page.

