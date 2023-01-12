Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case

UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP).

Trooper’s Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December of 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.

For several years, the troopers were allowed to remain at work as investigators probed their involvement in the 2019 Ronald Greene death investigation. LSP officials eventually took action after the troopers were indicted on state charges in December of 2022.

York faces one count of negligent homicide and ten counts of malfeasance in office. LSP previously suspended York for 50 hours without pay as part of its probe.

Clary faces one count of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office.

Trooper’s body-worn camera footage captured the brutal beating that resulted in Greene’s death in 2019. The 49-year-old black motorist led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that eventually ended in a crash in rural, northern Louisiana.

Authorities initially said the crash caused Greene’s death. The body camera footage eventually proved Greene survived the crash and was beaten, stunned, dragged, and kicked as he begged for mercy.

A separate federal investigation is ongoing and could lead to additional charges for the troopers.

