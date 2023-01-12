Raising awareness about human trafficking in NELA

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared Jan. 11 Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Louisiana.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards has declared Jan. 11 Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Louisiana. It’s designed to shine a light on what to look for. Last year alone, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeast Louisiana confirmed almost 40 victims of trafficking, all under the age of 18.

The center acts as a stepping stone once an investigation has been launched by either the Dept. of Children and Family Services or law enforcement. At the center, specialists interview victims so they can pass on information to the police.

Director Tiffany O’Neal said there are different forms of human trafficking and the first step in raising awareness about trafficking in our community, is understanding what it really is.

“It is not always what we see on tv. The simplest way to say it is when a child or victim is forced or manipulated into a sex act. They could be doing it for money or they could be doing it just for food, to be able to have something to eat,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal said they mostly see cases of children still living at home being trafficked online. She adds it’s important for families to talk about trafficking and for children to know the risks. O’Neal said some signs to look out for are if your kid has money or a new phone you didn’t give them, or if they have something like a new tattoo.

