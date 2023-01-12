New governor signs 7 executive order first day in office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasted no time after her inauguration signing seven executive orders within hours of taking the oath.

The executive orders address multiple issues including emphasizing waste and government regulations. The orders include:

· Executive Order to Institute an Immediate Hiring and Promotion Freeze

· Executive Order to Reduce Government Rules and Regulations

· Executive Order to Limit Government Overreach, Reduce Bureaucracy and Review Previous Executive Orders

· Executive Order to Protect Taxpayers and Reduce Waste in the Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Services Unemployment Insurance Program

· Executive Order to Prohibit Indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in Schools

· Executive Order to Protect State Information and Communications Technology from The Influence of The Adversarial Foreign Governments

· Executive Order to Respect the Latino Community by Eliminating Culturally Insensitive Words from Official Use in Government

These orders go into effect immediately with the governor’s signature. To read details on each order visit our content-sharing partner.

