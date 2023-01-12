Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis reveals 2023 priorities

Mayor Ellis 2023 Priorities
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is revealing his priorities for 2023.

“The felt need of a community is crime, economic development, and quality of life. And those are the three things we are going to continue to touch on this year,” Mayor Ellis told KNOE.

While FBI crime statistics show crime is down in Monroe, Mayor Ellis says hiring more police officers is still a top priority.

“We have created an incentive package for those who are already post-certified to come in,” Ellis explained. “I believe it’s a $10,000 sign-on bonus, and I have talked to the chief to see if we can up that number if we need to.”

On economic development, Ellis says a top priority is securing capital outlay funding from the state for an industrial interchange.

“It’s two miles East of the Millhaven exit,” said Ellis. “It lines up perfectly with Stubbs-McCormick, and if it comes to life, it will give you another exit to Highway 80.”

Plus, Ellis says it’s good for business.

“It also opens up us to 1,800 acres of developable site,” Ellis told KNOE. “It will be one of the largest economic development sites in Louisiana.”

The city is also asking for funding to build a train station with retail space on Desiard Street between North Third and Fourth Streets to make passenger rail a reality in Monroe.

“We have spearheaded an initiative with a two-state, hopefully a three-state, when this is all said and done, federal ask for inner-city rail grant,” explained Ellis.

The mayor adds they’ll also be putting state funds toward finishing the Texas-Standifer Trunkline and Kansas Lane Extension projects.

