Man accused of attempted murder in Farmerville taken into custody

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department announced that a man accused of attempted second-degree murder has been arrested by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Cotton Valley, La.

Jamario Lewis, 38, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023.

FPD says Lewis allegedly shot a woman on Jan. 1, 2023. Officials say the shooting left the victim seriously injured, but not dead.

The shooting happened inside the city limits of Farmerville. FPD says Lewis also has ties to Union and Columbia counties in Arkansas.

Lewis was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

