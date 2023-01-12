LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama

Coverage of severe weather, including tornadoes, stretching through the Southeast (Local News Live, Gray TV stations)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma.

The weather service issued a tornado emergency for several counties just north of the capital city of Montgomery as the same storm system moved eastward. “This is a life-threatening situation. Take shelter immediately,” the Weather Service said of the reported tornado.

The weather service said there are conformed reports of tree and structural damage in Selma and reports of damage in other counties.

Former state Sen. Hank Sanders said he has been told there is damage “all over Selma.”

“A tornado has definitely damaged Selma. In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen,” Sanders said.

Selma Mayor James Perkins told WSFA that least one person is believed trapped in a building on Broad Street and possibly one other person is missing. There are multiple downed powerlines, and it is considered an emergency situation.

There were multiple tornado warnings issued Thursday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as the storm system moved through the region.

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties. There were reports of downed trees, power outages and other scattered damage from storms that moved through the state.

