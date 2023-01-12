Lincoln Parish Police Jury votes against re-signing the Parish Administrator’s contract

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tensions were high at the Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting last night when eight out of twelve jurors voted against renewing now former Parish Administrator Doug Postel’s contract.

When constituents asked the eight jurors their reasoning for voting no, they either didn’t receive an answer, or were told, “no comment,” and “because I can.”

T.J. Cranford, Police Juror for district 4, was one of the four that voted for Postel to remain in his role. He says there were about 180 community members there in support of Doug Postel maintaining his role as Parish Administrator.

“It’s gonna be hard for us to overcome,” Cranford said. “And then there’s a lot of people that are mad and upset about it that some jurors are gonna have to answer for, rightfully so. The people deserve an answer, and ‘no comment’ or ‘just because I can’ is not an answer.”

One member of the community, Chris Garriga, who voiced his concerns during the session, described the events of the meeting as, “shameful,” and “embarrassing.”

“When that many constituents stand up and, like I said, the sheriff and police chiefs and fire chiefs and mayors of municipalities surrounding our parish stand up in favor, how do you vote no against that besides you just don’t want to vote yes? Just because its a personal problem or you just are that ignorant about the topics that are on the table,” Garriga said.

Cranford said the crowd was riled up after the decision was final and said he doesn’t understand why the eight jurors voted him out.

“Sounds to me like it was personal agenda and politics,” Cranford said. “Because otherwise, I feel like they should’ve given us a reason why they would’ve voted no, or at least brought it to the personnel committee. Which I’m on the personnel committee, and nothing had been brought to the personnel committee as of today about his performance.”

Many members of the community have voiced their concerns over the lack of transparency between the jurors and constituents.

“I just thought that it was a pretty slap in the face to the parish workers and to the people that stood up in favor of keeping the current administrator in place,” Garriga said.

The eight jurors that voted to remove Doug Postel as Parish administrator were Ricky Durrett (District 3), Milton Melton (District 10), Theresa Wyatt (District 1), Hazel Hunter (District 2), Skip Russel (District 8), Joe Henderson (District 9), Sharon Mayfield (District 11), and Annette Straughter (District 12).

We reached out to all jurors that voted to remove Postel, but only received responses from Annette Straughter, who declined to comment, and Theresa Wyatt.

When asked why she decided to vote no and avoid explanation, Wyatt said “They don’t really need to know why… They elected those 12 people sitting around the table based upon those people being able to make the decisions that are best for the parish.”

Wyatt added that since Postel now has to find another job, she does not want to do anything to tarnish the possibility of him being hired elsewhere.

The four police jurors that voted to retain Postel were Logan Hunt (District 5), Matt Pullin (District 7), T.J. Cranford (District 4), and Glenn Scriber (District 6).

Those four jurors released a joint statement addressing what occurred at the meeting:

“It is hard for us to express accurately the level of disappointment we feel over the irresponsible and wholly unjustified action taken by some members of the Lincoln Parish Police Jury last night. The total lack of transparency and public accountability that is rampant in the Police Jury leadership is a disservice to the people of Lincoln Parish, many of whom clearly and powerfully voiced their concerns before the vote last night, and is unacceptable from public servants. Lincoln Parish is much better than this.”

