Large police presence at two Ouachita Parish schools, investigation ongoing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A larger than normal number of police officers and sheriff’s deputies are located at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking into alleged threats made against the school and an investigation is underway. The public information officer, Glenn Springfield, told KNOE that no credible threat has been determined.

Both schools sent messages to parents earlier Thursday morning about the investigation. Neither school was placed on lockdown.

