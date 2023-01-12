Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a Maryland state park.(Alicia Sampson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLOMONS, Md. (CNN) - A 9-year-old girl was fossil hunting with her family in Maryland when she made an impressive find: a massive, prehistoric shark tooth.

Molly Sampson discovered the megalodon tooth in the water at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

The 15-million-year-old tooth is five inches long, the size of Molly’s hand.

Experts say it likely belonged to a shark nearly 50 feet long, almost the size of a semi-truck trailer.

Molly has been looking for a meg-tooth like this for a while. She said she wants to be a paleontologist and knows all about megalodon sharks, which became extinct millions of years ago.

Now, Molly said she will add the priceless find to her collection of more than 400 shark teeth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
(File)
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
Butcher is accused of a double homicide that took place in 2020.
Bastrop police searching for suspect accused of double-homicide
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for using campaign funds to fuel gambling addiction
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Taylor Dudley, a 35-year-old U.S. Navy veteran was released from Russian custody Thursday after...
Report: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
White House: Classified documents found at Biden’s home
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bond
A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA,...
Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus