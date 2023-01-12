Farmerville police make arrest in Union Villa Apartments burglaries

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department has made an arrest in relation to the burglaries and looting of apartments that had been evacuated following the Dec. 13, 2022, Farmerville tornado.

FPD says three apartments were reported to have been burglarized during a two-week period between Dec. 25 and Jan. 8.

The FPD’s investigation led to Telvin Lavant Robertson, 29, of Farmerville being suspected of committing the burglaries and looting. FPD says several items belonging to Union Villa Apartments residents were found at Robertson’s residence. These items included things such as televisions, electronics, gaming chairs, tires/rims, stereos and speakers.

Robertson is also accused of having a small child with him while committing the burglaries and looting.

Robertson was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on six counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, three counts of looting, and cruelty to juvenile.

FPD says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

