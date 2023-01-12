Data breach affecting vehicle registration

A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers.

A November data breach affecting 45 counties throughout the state is putting the brakes on motorists looking to renew their tags.

When renewing vehicle registrations online, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration automatically pulls a person’s assessment and property tax information from the county website, according to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock.

However, residents across the state and here in Northeast Arkansas are receiving messages that they have not assessed “because the state website and 45 county assessor’s websites are not on speaking terms.”

To read more about this taxing problem, click here.

