Catahoula Parish Sheriff plans temporary emergency services

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff has announced the parish will be losing Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service on Jan. 15, 2023, but says he has plans to provide a temporary solution.

In a Facebook post made on Jan. 11, Sheriff Toney Edwards said that the loss of this ambulance service is detrimental to the parish.

“We have struggled with the thought of no ambulance being in our parish and have a serious wreck, or God forbid an incident happen at school in which a child is hurt,” Edwards said. “Unfortunately, this is a subject that I have not heard mentioned at any public meeting regarding EMD. There are medical moments, when time is everything and waiting for an ambulance to come from another parish because of lack of leadership from any leader of this parish is inexcusable in my opinion.”

Edwards explained when he decided to purchase the prison, it was to help better the parish for the citizens and he gets no income or personal gain from it. He said his temporary solution to the loss of Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service is for the sheriff’s department to use funds from auxiliary services such as the prison commissary to pay for an emergency medical service for one year at most.

Edwards added he wants to stress this is only a temporary solution and the department cannot bear the costs forever.

“I’m asking citizens to look for community meetings in the near future and attend these meetings,” Edwards said. “We will be discussing the necessity of the ambulance service and options we have for seeking assistance from the citizens in order to subsidize the cost.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.