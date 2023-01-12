BBB: preventing gift card scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Although Christmas has passed and the gift-giving season is over, gift cards are popular year-round.

Jo Ann Deal of the BBB said gift cards are great and millions of dollars go through the industry every year.

Deal joined Good Morning ArklaMiss to warn about scams involving gift cards. She said 47% of all gift cards are not used by the intended owner. According to the BBB, the longer you hold on to a gift card, the greater the chances you won’t get to use it.

Deal also said she consumers should buy gift cards online, because gift cards in stores may have the security code tampered with.

If you buy one from the store, Deal said you need to register it and change the security code as soon as possible.

