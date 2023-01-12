Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before leaving empty handed.

Officers said Marshall left her phone at the bank, which allowed police to locate and arrest her.

Marshall was booked Tuesday into the Escambia County Jail on a $105,000 bond. She is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

Jail records show Marshall is due in court Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
(File)
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
Large police presence at two Ouachita Parish schools, investigation ongoing
Butcher is accused of a double homicide that took place in 2020.
Bastrop police searching for suspect accused of double-homicide
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for using campaign funds to fuel gambling addiction

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Robert Hur has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to serve as special counsel...
Garland appoints special counsel for Biden docs
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
US kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again, data shows