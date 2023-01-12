Arkansas Democrats react to Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans for state

Just one day after her inauguration, Arkansas Democrats shared their plans for working with...
Just one day after her inauguration, Arkansas Democrats shared their plans for working with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and GOP-led legislature.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Just one day after her inauguration, Arkansas Democrats shared their plans for working with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and GOP-led legislature.

During a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 11, the party leaders responded to Sanders’ inaugural address and urged the governor to take certain steps in education immediately.

According to our content-sharing partner, Sen. Greg Leding and Rep. Tippi McCullough congratulated Sanders on her historic inauguration but said parts of her two speeches that she gave on Tuesday were divisive.

“Democrats are ready to work with our Republican colleagues on these issues. But we couldn’t ignore the difference in tone between the governor’s two speeches yesterday,” McCullough said. “We’re ready to work with her—but we want to know which governor will come to the table to talk.”

The Democrats noted that they see this general session as an uphill battle but are willing to work with Sanders and Republicans to get things done.

“The campaigns are over. We’re here in session. It’s time to get to work,” Leding said. “So I’m hopeful we can leave behind some of that more fiery rhetoric and find ways to work together to address the everyday needs of Arkansans.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
(File)
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
Large police presence at two Ouachita Parish schools, investigation ongoing
Butcher is accused of a double homicide that took place in 2020.
Bastrop police searching for suspect accused of double-homicide
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for using campaign funds to fuel gambling addiction

Latest News

Hunter Lundy
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasted no time after her inauguration signing seven executive orders...
New governor signs 7 executive order first day in office
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers her second inauguration address.
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis