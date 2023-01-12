Adderall supply back on pharmacy shelves

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic impacted industries throughout the United States, including the pharmaceutical industry. A few months ago, Adderall went on the FDA short supply list.

The owner of Kay’s Hideaway Pharmacy, Kay Chandler, explained how it happened.

“Recently, one of the major companies that were promoting their generic brand of Adderall went on short, on short supply,” said Chandler. “So what happens is then that leads down to other generic companies trying to take up the slack for the one company that was out. And then it ends up being a nationwide shortage.”

Adderall is designated as a schedule two drug, so getting a prescription filled can be difficult.

“So, you don’t have a lot of lead time in order to find your medication,” Chandler said.

The impact of not taking Adderall can disrupt many aspects of the patient’s life.

“Well, mental health is a big part of any person’s life, and Adderall or any type of medication that helps someone with those health problems is very important and vital to their entire life and well-being,” said Chandler.

One mother, Crystal Rommen, recently started her child on Adderall.

“He started taking it about probably six months ago, and it did seem like it was helping a lot just to help him focus and direct his energy in the right way,” said Rommen.

Then the shortages hit.

“I kind of started freaking out a little bit and rationing his pills. So, I had to call the different pharmacies around town to find one that was carrying it, and there are only one or two pharmacies that had it available,” said Rommen.

Once she found a place, transferring the prescription wasn’t quick.

“So I had to get a hold of the nurse practitioner in order to get it transferred. So, that took a couple of days,” said Rommen.

A pharmacist can help if they know you are struggling.

“If you have a great relationship with your pharmacist, then perhaps the pharmacist can look to see what is available,” said Chandler.

They can contact your doctor or practitioner to have them make a minor change that could help.

“If you’re on 20 milligrams, change it to two, 10 milligrams, and that would alleviate the problem,” said Chandler.

But sometimes, if there is no alternative, other courses of action could be the answer.

“For something that has been a miracle for them, for their child and for their learning, or even for an adult with a late-onset diagnosis of ADHD, there’s not really a way to be prepared,” said Chandler. " The best thing to do is To try to develop some of those coping skills.”

Chandler says Adderall is being shipped and should be back in stock in pharmacies soon.

Check the FDA short supply list online to determine the drug’s availability.

