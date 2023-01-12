Aaron’s Aces: Jordan Comanche, Antron Mason II, Kamron Coleman

Wossman currently ranked #1 in non-select division two
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wossman boy’s basketball team is currently 15-5 and coming off a Don Redden Memorial Classic championship. This week’s Aaron’s Aces have helped put the Wildcats at #1 in non-select division two. Sophomore guard, Antron Mason, averages a team high 15 points per game. While junior guard, Jordan Comanche isn’t far behind with14 points per contest. The 6′8 forward, Kamron Coleman ranks up 9 points and 11 rebounds per game.

