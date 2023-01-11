NELA investigation leads to arrest of New Orleans man accused of child exploitation

Card is accused by multiple agencies of charges including indecent behavior with juveniles.
Card is accused by multiple agencies of charges including indecent behavior with juveniles.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Jan. 4, 2023, into James B. Card, 33, of New Orleans who they say was communicating with what he thought was a child online.

Officials say that during the communication, Card had lewd conversations, transmitted multiple sexually explicit pictures of himself and asked for sexually explicit pictures in return.

Card allegedly tried to conceal his real identity, but was still identified and found to be wanted by two different agencies in North Carolina for multiple counts of exploitation of a child, including online solicitation and transmitting child pornography to a minor.

CPSO says Card was found staying at a rooming house in New Orleans and detectives made contact with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit there.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Card was arrested on Jan. 10.

Sheriff Hedrick said he wants to thank Attorney General Jeff Landry and the L.B.I. agents for their help in this investigation, as both agencies are committed to continuing to work together and combat child exploitation in Louisiana.

