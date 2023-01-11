Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023.

LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier.

LSP says McCarthy had life-threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to the local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The reason for the crash is currently under investigation by LSP.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. LSP says they suspect impairment to be a factor.

LSP troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive or distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes throughout the state and those driving should get enough rest to stay alert while on the road.

LSP Troop F says this is the first fatal crash investigation of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Confirmed Buc-ee’s location coming to Ruston
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 1/11
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for using campaign funds to fuel gambling addiction
Butcher is accused of a double homicide that took place in 2020.
Bastrop police searching for suspect accused of double-homicide
LDAF: 26 LA horses clinically affected, 20 dead due to food contamination
LDAF: 26 LA horses clinically affected, 20 dead due to food contamination