Monroe seeking funding to renovate/enhance Monroe Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is looking to improve the Monroe Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater.

The city is unveiling a Music Trail Marker outside the venue on January 21 to honor famous performers who have performed at the Civic Center over the past 50 years.

Mayor Friday Ellis says the marker will serve as a reminder of just how influential the venue has been to Monroe’s history and the role it can play in the city’s revitalization.

The city has contracted a firm to study how the Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater can be improved to make it a destination for singers and songwriters.

“It’s going to look at everything from the HVAC system to the seating to the acoustics in the theater, and then they will help us prioritize a list,” Kelsea McCrary, Monroe’s Chief Economic Developer, told KNOE. “One thing that the mayor has made a priority and an initiative is to make sure that those facilities are productive and equitable, so the city doesnt have to heavily subsidize them to keep them running because of the role they play not just to the city, but the entire region.”

The city is pursuing state capital outlay funding and money from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness because the Civic Center serves as a shelter during natural disasters.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.