Mangham police investigate reports of shots fired

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department responded to a call reporting shots being fired near the 100 block of Hixon St. around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Perry Fleming asks if anyone has information about this incident to contact the Mangham Police Department, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

