Louisiana Catalyst offering resources to small business owners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Catalyst is an organization that offers low-cost and no-cost workspaces for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. DeRon Talley, the Vice president of Louisiana Catalyst, says their team recognized a need for small business resources in the area and took action to help.

“Those persons that are working right now out of their dining rooms and out of their second or third bedrooms, and some that are working out of their garages, to be able to come here and say, ‘Hey, I’m not just working out of my garage. I do have a place that I can go and take my business, my ideas, to the next level,’” Talley says.

This neutral location provides technology and spatial resources for entrepreneurs to separate their home and work life, while still chasing their passions.

Virendra Chhikara, the director of Louisiana Small Business Development Center says many people get confused when navigating the next steps of growing a business, but he says the methods have remained unchanged.

“At the end of the day, you go back to the 60′s 70′s, businesses were being started the same way as they are now, yeah technology has added value to that, the way you do business has completely changed, but the basics, they never change,” Chhikara says.

The organization offers expert-led growth strategy and start-up sessions for free, workspace and conference room bookings for free, and podcast recording technology and sessions for $50 for one hour, and $90 for four hours. They provide technology for recording podcasts and virtual meetings.

“To take one hour, two hours in the evening, you’re not having to pay a rent or a light bill or an internet bill or a water bill, to be able to put 10 hours a week into your dream of being an entrepreneur,” Talley says.

Talley says the board members of Louisiana Catalyst don’t make any profits, but they contribute their time and resources to support the growth of the community and encourage to follow your dreams.

“You come in there, you use that, you leave and you go on and continue growing your business. That’s our payment, that’s our return. For us, it’s to be able to create a true environment for entrepreneurs to be innovative to help this region grow from an economic development standpoint,” Talley says.

The organization partners with the city of Monroe and is funded by a variety of local contributors that make it possible.

