Kiroli Park’s pond stocked with 800 pounds of rainbow trout for visitors

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stocked the pond at Kiroli Park with 800 pounds of rainbow trout Tuesday morning for visitors with a fishing license.

The City of West Monroe’s Parks and Recreation Director Stuart Hodnett told KNOE Wednesday morning that the trout were delivered from Missouri. Hodnett says he believes Kiroli Park is one of the best locations in the area for fishing, and that fishing for trout at the pond becomes available every January.

A fishing license is required for visitors to participate in the recreational activity. Tommy Macfaddin, a resident from Calhoun, grabbed his fishing rod Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, to take advantage of the newly stocked pond with his friends. Macfaddin says they were hoping to catch a couple of trout, but they would accept a bass if they were biting.

Hodnett says this is the perfect time of year to place trout in the pond. According to LDWF, the best water temperature for trout is between 40 and 49 degrees Fahrenheit.

There is a three-week period for visitors with a fishing license to catch the trout at Kiroli Park. Fishing is available during normal hours daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $1.00 per person and $1.00 to fish. There is a limit of five trout per person.

LDWF is also stocking 16 other sites, including Elmore D. Mayfield in Ruston and Grambling City Park.

